Zeoli Show Log 08.17.17

3pm- In Barcelona, Spain, a van, driven by a suspected terrorist, struck and killed 13 people while injuring another 50.
3:10pm- Earlier today, Rep. Nancy Pelosi demanded that Speaker of the House Paul Ryan assist Democrats in removing all Confederate statues from the U.S. Capitol building.
3:20pm- On National Review, columnist Charles C. Cooke penned an article titled “There’s No ‘Nazi’ Exception to the First Amendment.” In the column, Cooke argued the importance of protecting free speech- even hate speech.
4pm- Silicon Valley tech companies, like Apple and Go Daddy, have decided to make it more difficult for consumers to find content sympathetic to white supremacist groups.
4:10pm- On CNN, host Chris Cuomo stated that the extreme right was the number one domestic terror threat in the U.S.
4:45pm- A leftist group has demanded the American Museum of Natural History in New York City remove a statue of former President Theodore Roosevelt that the activists perceive as being racist.
5:20pm- Editor-in-Chief of Breitbart London Raheem Kassam joins the show to discuss his new book “No Go Zone: How Sharia Law is Coming to a Neighborhood Near You.“
5:35pm- While appearing as a guest on CNN, liberal analyst Angela Rye stated that she believed monuments to Thomas Jefferson and George Washington are just as offensive as monuments commemorating Confederate generals, and, consequently, should be removed from public squares.