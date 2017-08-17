United Airlines Passenger Accused Of Groping Teen

NEWARK, N.J. (CBS) — A 16-year-old girl is speaking out after she says she was sexually assaulted on a United Airlines flight.

The teen was traveling alone on an overnight flight from Seattle to Newark back in July.

She says she woke up to find the man sitting next to her, touching her inappropriately.

The teen says she reported the incident to a flight attendant, who moved her to another seat, but when the plane landed, the man left freely.

The teen’s mother says she called United’s terminal supervisor.

“At that point the supervisor told me that United did not follow their own protocols,” the mother of the teen recalled. “She said, ‘You were the first person telling me of your daughter’s assault. I don’t have a manifest. I don’t have a report. I don’t even know who he is or where he is.'”

Police later tracked down a passenger and arrested him.

Vijakumar Krishnappa, a visiting doctor on fellowship, was charged with one count of abusive sexual contact on an airplane. His attorney says Krishnappa “adamantly denies the charges and deserves to be considered an innocent man.”