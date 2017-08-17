Styx To Hold Concert For Hard Of Hearing In New Jersey

By Ian Bush
NEW JERSEY (CBS) — A concert next week in central Jersey gives a different meaning to ‘Live Aid’: a rock band is putting on a show designed for people who suffer from hearing loss, who won’t even be at the venue.

When Styx performs in Holmdel, Monmouth County on Tuesday night…

“We’ll broadcast directly to hearing aid wearers across the country.”

Sheena Oliver with Oticon says it’s a free concert for those who use their Opn hearing aid, which connects to iPhone.

“They’ll be able to visit a special password-protected website. On the night of the concert, they’ll be able to sit in their living room and take in the great sound of Styx,” Oliver said.

“Oticon will be taking a direct live feed from the band’s soundboard at the front of the house,” explained Styx manager Charlie Brusco.

There is a certain irony to a hearing aid company streaming a rock concert. But Brusco says it’s designed to send an important message — even to the younger generation that didn’t grow up blasting his band.

“Get their hearing tested, because in today’s world, hearing loss is more prevalent than people think,” Brusco said.

