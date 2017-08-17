Small Hotel Getaway

NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

August 17, 2017 6:00 AM By Jay Lloyd
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s a vanishing breed of romantic getaway lodging. KYW’s Jay Lloyd laments the loss of another small country hotel and suggests a stay at those remaining, before it’s too late.

Broadway musical giant Richards Rogers wrote an ode to a small hotel at the Stockton Inn not far from New Hope. Sadly the iconic Inn closed last month, a victim of the times. But there are a few vintage small hotels around our area that still exude the charm of the past for a relaxing getaway. Among my favorites is the Inn at St. Peters Village in Chester County where guests can find a clear rushing stream at the back door.

In nearby Berks County, the Yellow House Hotel near Douglasville had been a stop on the stagecoach route. It still offers period furnished rooms, a well populated dining room and a bar that evokes a country gathering spot.

Hotel Fauchere on the Delaware in Milford, Pennsylvania attracts us with an 19th century exterior, modern rooms, fine dining and Hudson Valley art.

Enjoy them while we have them.

 

