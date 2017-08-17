‘Satan Rules’ Graffiti Painted Outside New Jersey Church

BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) – Someone spray-painted graffiti to a sign outside a Roman Catholic church in New Jersey.
Police were called to St. Barnabas Church in Berkley Township on Wednesday.
Officers found upside-down crosses, “Satan rules” and an expletive painted on the church’s sign.
The township helped remove the graffiti.
