State Police: Woman Hospitalized After Jumping Out Of Vehicle Traveling At Roughly 60 mph

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS)—A woman was rushed to the hospital on Thursday night after police say she exited her vehicle that was traveling at approximately 60 mph.
It happened around 8 p.m. on Rt. 42 north near mile marker 12 in Deptford, NJ.
New Jersey State Police say the vehicle came to a rest in a grassy median after the woman exited the vehicle. Police could not confirm if she was the person driving.
Circumstances surrounding the incident are still being investigated.
Police say the woman is unconscious, but she does have a pulse. She is being transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.
The left lane of Rt. 42 is getting by as police conduct their investigation.