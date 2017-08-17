Retirement Community Holds First Ever ‘Pup Parade’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The dog days of summer took on a new meaning Wednesday at Holy Redeemer Lafayette Independent Living, as more than two-dozen pooches and their owners took part in the inaugural pup parade

For Evalyn Woltemate, it was a much needed change of pace.

“It means a lot. It really does, just to get away from the routine,” she said.

Elaine Smiler and a number of other residents took a break from their day to cuddle with the four legged friends, eat some doggie-themed snacks, and just socialize.

“It makes me happy, even though they’re noisy, I think that it’s a fun fun day,” Smiler said.

It’s not just the residents enjoying the parade. Owners say their dogs are loving the situation and all the attention that they’re getting.

“She’s a fan here, she’s been here before. I take her to work quite often,” said Claudia, who brought along her eight-year-old feist, Gracie.

Officials say the event was so popular, they’re already thinking about the one they’ll have next year.

“For a lot of them, it brings back some good memories. They’re in a community now, they might not be able to have their own pet, but they can reminisce about the animals they grew up with and things like that,” said Holy Redeemer’s Danielle Bishop.