Retirement Community Holds First Ever ‘Pup Parade’

By Justin Udo
Filed Under: Justin Udo, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The dog days of summer took on a new meaning Wednesday at Holy Redeemer Lafayette Independent Living, as more than two-dozen pooches and their owners took part in the inaugural pup parade

For Evalyn Woltemate, it was a much needed change of pace.

“It means a lot. It really does, just to get away from the routine,” she said.

Elaine Smiler and a number of other residents took a break from their day to cuddle with the four legged friends, eat some doggie-themed snacks, and just socialize.

“It makes me happy, even though they’re noisy, I think that it’s a fun fun day,” Smiler said.

It’s not just the residents enjoying the parade. Owners say their dogs are loving the situation and all the attention that they’re getting.

“She’s a fan here, she’s been here before. I take her to work quite often,” said Claudia, who brought along her eight-year-old feist, Gracie.

Officials say the event was so popular, they’re already thinking about the one they’ll have next year.

“For a lot of them, it brings back some good memories. They’re in a community now, they might not be able to have their own pet, but they can reminisce about the animals they grew up with and things like that,” said Holy Redeemer’s Danielle Bishop.

More from Justin Udo
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Cape May Deck Eats Getaway
Eclipse 2017
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch