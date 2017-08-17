Philly Police Use Barcelona Attack As Learning Experience

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Here at home, Philadelphia Police say they aren’t concerned about safety in the city following the Barcelona attack.

Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Dennis Wilson says they hope to learn from attacks like the one in Barcelona.

“We’re looking, as all agencies are, at every incident that happens anywhere in the world. We examine it, we’re looking to deploy better so that the citizens of Philadelphia are safe,” Wilson said.

He says they have plans in place to ensure similar incidents don’t happen here.

“We have used blocking vehicles for a number of years on all special events to help prevent an incident like this,” said Wilson. “We also do threat assessments for the local businesses. We’re willing to come out, look at their security, look at ways to make that better to keep them and their customers safe.”

And, he says, you can help make their jobs easier.

“If you see something, say something. That’s vitally important,” Wilson said,