NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

NJ Man Believed To Have Killed Wife, 7-Year-Old Son, Dog, Then Self

August 17, 2017 11:21 AM

LACEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) – Authorities say a man is believed to have killed his wife, their 7-year-old son and the family dog in their New Jersey home before killing himself.

The Ocean County prosecutor’s office says a 48-year-old woman, the child and the dog were found dead Wednesday afternoon in their Lacey Township home. They say a 51-year-old man died at a hospital of self-inflicted wounds.

Montgomery County Father, Son Arrested On Child Porn Charges 

The prosecutor’s office says the investigation is in its preliminary stages but emphasized that the community is not at risk.

Authorities are trying to contact the victims’ relatives before they release any more information.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Cape May Deck Eats Getaway
Eclipse 2017
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch