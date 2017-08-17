Montgomery County Father, Son Arrested On Child Porn Charges

GLENSIDE, Pa. (CBS) — A Montgomery County father and son have been arrested on child pornography charges after investigators say they found hundreds of sexually explicit images on their computers.
According to court documents, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a cybertip from AOL, Inc. about the uploading of 27 images that appeared to be child pornography.
Investigators say the IP address was traced back to a home on Edge Hill Road, where 68-year-old Harry Ennis and his son, 29-year-old Patrick Ennis, live.
More than 600 sexually explicit image files and two sexually explicit video files were found on Harry Ennis’ electronics, say detectives and the 27 images were allegedly uploaded from a computer in Patrick Ennis’ bedroom.
Patrick Ennis has been charged with sexual abuse of children, dissemination, sexual abuse of children/child pornography and criminal use of a communications facility.
He has since posted bail and has been released.
Harry Ennis was arrested and charged with 100 counts of sexual abuse of children/child pornography. He remains behind bars.
Both are scheduled to appear before a judge on Aug. 24.