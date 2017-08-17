Kevin Hart Featured On Fortune’s 40 Under 40 List

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Recognition for a funny Philly guy who’s become a media mogul.
Kevin Hart has been named to Fortune’s 40 Under 40 list of the most influential people in business.
The 38-year-old tells the magazine he’s “addicted to success, and at the end of the day,” Hart says, “I want my name to have a powerful meaning.”
Besides his comedy and acting career, he runs a production company and a streaming network.
Hart debuts at number 17. Tops on the list: Emmanuel Macron, the 39-year-old President of France.