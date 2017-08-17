Kevin Hart Featured On Fortune’s 40 Under 40 List

August 17, 2017 12:41 PM By Ian Bush
Filed Under: kevin hart, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Recognition for a funny Philly guy who’s become a media mogul.

Kevin Hart has been named to Fortune’s 40 Under 40 list of the most influential people in business.

The 38-year-old tells the magazine he’s “addicted to success, and at the end of the day,” Hart says, “I want my name to have a powerful meaning.”

Besides his comedy and acting career, he runs a production company and a streaming network.

Hart debuts at number 17. Tops on the list: Emmanuel Macron, the 39-year-old President of France.

