Innovator, Leaders From Africa Share Best Practices In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Young leaders from various countries in Africa are here in Philadelphia to share and learn best practices that can be implemented in a number of professional fields.

“These are not typical interns, they are executive directors of institutions, lawyers, and judges and magistrates. They have high government positions. they come with a wealth of knowledge we can use here in the U.S.,” said Dwayne Wharton with The Food Trust.

Nnemaka Faith Mokwe is one of the Mandela Washington Fellows.

She plans to use what she learns during her tenure here at her organization in Nigeria that provides inclusive education for kids with special needs.

“I learned about support coordination, which is something we lack in Africa. You have inclusive education for kids with special needs from 0-19,” Mokwe said.

Emmanuel Agumah is working with and sharing best practices with the Public Health Management Corporation.

“I’ve learned some things in terms of trainings given to me by my organization, especially Men’s Health, training on stress management,” said Agumah.

It’s not all work for these fellows, while they’re here they get to get a taste of Philadelphia outside of the office.

“Philadelphia is a very beautiful place, especially at night. Almost everybody that we meet is very friendly. I think I love it here,” Agumah said.

“You have this feeling of home in Philadelphia. You feel a bit free,” said Mokwe.

During their tenure here, the fellows will work with private and government agencies as they share best practices.