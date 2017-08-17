Florida Woman Accused Of Driving Intoxicated With Child Unrestrained In Backseat

Filed Under: Crime, DUI, Florida

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS) — A Florida woman is facing charges after authorities say she was swerving on the road under the influence with a child unrestrained in the backseat.

It happened last weekend in Boynton Beach, Florida.

According to CBS 12, a tow truck driver first spotted the woman weaving all over the road.

Brandy Lerma

Credit: Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office

The tow truck driver told police that the woman, now identified as 31-year-old Brandy Lerma, nearly hit four cars and looked drunk or under the influence of something.

‘I’m Hammered, I’m Hammered,’ Alleged Drunk Man Says After Showing Up At Police Station

CBS 12 says the police report indicates that a 3-year-old child was unrestrained in the back seat of the car.

Authorities say Lerma took two breath tests, registering a blood alcohol content of .200 and .187. The legal limit in Florida is .08.

According to CBS 12, the woman told deputies at the scene she took Percocet, Xanax, and drank two fireballs.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Cape May Deck Eats Getaway
Eclipse 2017
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch