Florida Woman Accused Of Driving Intoxicated With Child Unrestrained In Backseat

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS) — A Florida woman is facing charges after authorities say she was swerving on the road under the influence with a child unrestrained in the backseat.
It happened last weekend in Boynton Beach, Florida.
According to CBS 12, a tow truck driver first spotted the woman weaving all over the road.
The tow truck driver told police that the woman, now identified as 31-year-old Brandy Lerma, nearly hit four cars and looked drunk or under the influence of something.
CBS 12 says the police report indicates that a 3-year-old child was unrestrained in the back seat of the car.
Authorities say Lerma took two breath tests, registering a blood alcohol content of .200 and .187. The legal limit in Florida is .08.
According to CBS 12, the woman told deputies at the scene she took Percocet, Xanax, and drank two fireballs.
No injuries were reported in the incident.