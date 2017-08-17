Astrologer: Everyone Will ‘Feel’ The Eclipse

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a once in a blue moon opportunity on Aug. 21 when the moon will pass between the Earth and the sun, leading to the first total solar eclipse in the United States in decades.
But this event is more than just a spectacle.
“Everyone will feel this eclipse,” Susan Miller, renowned astrologer, said.
Eclipse 2017: Looking Back At The Last Total Eclipse In The U.S.
“It’s cutting off certain rays that we’re used to getting and it changes things,” she further explained. “It doesn’t really matter if you can see the eclipse or not.”
The rare celestial sign could be a sign of things to come depending on your astrological sign.
Miller said, “Lots of change is coming up and you have to be flexible,” as the total solar eclipse comes into view.