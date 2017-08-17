Suspect In Deadly Chester Co. Road Rage Incident Waives Preliminary Hearing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– A Delaware County man accused of shooting an 18-year-old in a Chester County road rage incident earlier this summer, will stand trial on First Degree Murder and other charges, after waiving his preliminary hearing Thursday morning.
Dozens of friends and family of the victim showed up at the hearing in her memory.
Following the brief court appearance, there were hugs and words of support for Rodney Roberson, the father of Bianca Roberson.
“It’s overwhelming how much love and support we have from everybody, it kind of helps a little bit to ease the pain. We just want justice for our daughter, that’s all,” said Rodney Roberson.
Bianca Roberson was killed on June 28, in what was described as a “cat and mouse” road rage incident merging on Route 100 above Route 202.
Initially investigators believed she died in a crash, but the autopsy revealed a gunshot wound. After an intense search, 28-year-old David Desper of Trainer turned himself in.
Family members are still grasping for answers.
“Just look at Bianca’s life, she was just a beautiful young lady, and just to take that life away – I’m speechless.”