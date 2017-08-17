Aspiring Cooks Train For Jobs In New Airport Restaurant

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A job-training partnership leads to jobs at a new restaurant opening next month at Philadelphia International Airport.

It’s a partnership between the city, the school district, and the union Unite-Here – which represents workers in the hospitality industry.

On Thursday morning, some 20 adult students were preparing lunch at the Strawberry Mansion High School kitchen as part of a training program that will lead directly to jobs at the new Bar Symon restaurant at Terminal D.

“They’re actually making the menu from the restaurant so that when they get there, they’ll be impressing whoever the chef is there. We figure that’s a good way for them to learn the skills,” said Penny Greenberg, chef and instructor for the course.

They were prepping ingredients for salad, making a creamy dressing, and chicken breasts on the grill.

Twenty-five-year-old Iziah King, of North Philadelphia, can’t wait to get to the new job.

“It makes me feel wonderful, it’s an opportunity that few have. So, you know, I’m excited about the opportunity to work at Bar Symon,” King said.

Ryan Nissim-Sabat is overseeing the training program for the union.

“The restaurant is going to open in September, so they are going to go into working opening that restaurant,” he said.