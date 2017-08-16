Philadelphia Woman Accused Of Robbing, Biting Man

Keith Schweigert

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) — A 30-year-old Philadelphia woman is facing multiple charges stemming from a domestic incident Saturday night in Carlisle.

According to Carlisle police, Tahara M. Lewis was charged with robbery, theft by unlawful taking, two counts of simple assault, two counts of harassment and one count of disorderly conduct after an incident that occurred on the first block of Spring Garden Street at approximately 7:55 p.m.

Police say officers were called to the scene for a report of a domestic incident. When police arrived, they met a male victim who told officers that Lewis had stolen money from a home. When the victim attempted to prevent her from leaving, she allegedly grabbed a large chef’s knife from the kitchen and raised it above her head as she approached him. The victim said he she bit him when he attempted to restrain her and showed police a bite mark on his chest. Police say the victim also had a cut on his head and an open wound on his elbow.

The victim told police that Lewis said she’d give the money back, and they returned to the residence. But Lewis allegedly tried to leave again with approximately $2,000 in cash. The victim and a juvenile at the home pursued Lewis into the street and attempted to restrain her again. Lewis allegedly pulled the juvenile’s shirt and punched her in the head, according to the criminal complaint.

Police say Lewis’ belongings were strewn in the street around the scene. Officers found $1,000 in cash on her. The other $1,000 was recovered from the street, police say.

Lewis was taken into custody and arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Richard S. Dougherty on Sunday, according to court documents. She was transported to Cumberland County Prison on $25,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 23.

