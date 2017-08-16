‘Rock Game’ Strengthening Bonds Within Williamstown Community

August 16, 2017 8:32 PM By Cleve Bryan
Filed Under: New Jersey

WILLIAMSTOWN, N.J. (CBS)–Lauren Astore and her kids are playing a game that is all the summer craze in Williamstown that involves painting and then playing hide and seek around town with rocks.

“My daughter is obsessed. She’s taking me out every day and wanting to paint every day,” says Astore.

Hundreds of families in town are now playing the rock game, and it started with a single stone that Christine Litts found this spring while on vacation in Florida.

“I looked on the back and it said Martin County Rocks. And I looked on Facebook for Martin County Rocks and there it was,” recalls Litts.

Litts and fellow Williamstown mom Stephanie Laren made their own Facebook group “Williamstown Rocks!” 

They painted dozens of rocks with their own kids and started hiding them around town, and pretty soon it caught on.

“It’s really cool to see so many kids getting involved with their families. It’s cool when they find our rocks and we find theirs,” says Laren.

People can keep the painted rocks they find and replace them with new ones or just hide them in new spots.

They aren’t a lot of rules other than sharing and being positive.

“I just wanted to do something to bring the kids and adults back to the community, having fun,” says Litts.

 

