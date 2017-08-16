Study: Union Has Best Fan Experience In Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Union perform the best fan satisfaction in the Philadelphia market, according to the J.D. Power 2017 Fan Experience Study.

The Eagles perform the worst fan satisfaction, while the Phillies, 76ers and Flyers follow the Union in that order.

The study measures fan satisfaction with their overall experience among professional sports teams in each market. The Union scores highest in game arrival, security, seating area, and food and beverage.

“We know teams with winning records generally do not have problems filling seats, but this study is about finding out which teams are giving their fans the best experience for their dollar,” said Greg Truex, Senior Director, Sports Research at J.D. Power. “Whether a team is a perennial champion, a contender or is accumulating draft picks to build for the future, they all need to find ways to get people through the turnstiles. The teams at the top of their markets understand what it takes to keep fans coming back for more, as well as recommending the experience to friends and family, regardless of the standings.”