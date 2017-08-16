NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Police Searching For Elderly Man Who Suffers From Depression, Dementia

August 16, 2017 4:30 PM
Filed Under: Louis Vioazzi, Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for an elderly man with dementia in Northeast Philadelphia.

Police say 87-year-old Louis Viozzi was last seen on the 4000 block of Roosevelt Boulevard around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police searching for 87-year-old Louis Viozzi. (credit: CBS3)

Viozzi, who suffers from depression and dementia, is 5-foot-11 and weighs 110 pounds. He has a thin build with brown eyes, a fair complexion and short gray hair.

He was wearing gray jeans, tan shoes and a blue and white t-shirt when he went missing.

If you have anyone information on Viozzi’s whereabouts, please call the Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153/3154.

