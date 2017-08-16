Nnamdi Asomugha On Eating Lunch In Car: ‘Not Abnormal On Any Team’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Back in 2013, 94WIP’s Hollis Thomas broke a story that went viral: Eagles cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha was eating lunch in his car, alone.
Now, Asomugha — largely regarded as one of the biggest free-agent busts in Philadelphia sports history — is an actor. And in a story with BleacherReport.com’s Joon Lee, the ex-Eagles corner address the eating-lunch-in-his-car story.
“It was interesting that that came out because guys would go home, guys would eat in their car,” he told BleacherReport.com. “It’s not an abnormal thing on any team. We’d eat in the training room. We’d eat in the locker room. We’d eat in all sorts of places.”
Another Eagles bust and disliked former player among the fanbase, Jason Babin, defended Asomugha in the story.
“I have no idea where that information came from, but it seemed written to frame his approach and his actions as a separatist or trying to put himself away from everyone else,” Babin said. “We in the locker room all knew the reality of it.”
Asomugha, 36, is now trying his hand in acting, and he’s doing pretty well. Asomugha landed a role as Carl King in the new film Crown Heights, written and directed by Matt Ruskin. It is Asomugha’s feature film debut, which opens on August 18th at select theaters.