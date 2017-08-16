More Health Benefits Of Mediterranean Diet

August 16, 2017 3:36 AM By Dr. Brian McDonough
Filed Under: Dr. Brian McDonough, medical reports, Mediterranean Diet

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — I may be one of the biggest fans of the so-called Mediterranean diet in the world. Because I read studies on a regular basis, I see the clear advantage of this diet, which is high in fruits and vegetable oil, whole grains and legumes.

There is no doubt that it has a major impact on the risk of heart attack, stroke and even cancer. But now, a new report in the American Journal of Gastroenterology, which looked at 64,000 women, has found that the Mediterranean diet is also associated with lower risks of gallbladder surgery compared with other standard western diets.

When we realize that about 700,000 cholecystectomies are performed every year the fact that this diet can have an impact is critical.

The bottom line is the Mediterranean diet is a valuable tool for good health.

