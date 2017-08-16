Fire Commissioner, Union Condemn Philly Firefighter’s Charlottesville Facebook Post

August 16, 2017 2:12 PM
Filed Under: Philadelphia Fire Department

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Fire Department and the firefighters union are condemning a firefighter’s Facebook post about the deadly Charlottesville, Virginia, race protests.

Trump: ‘Are We Gonna Take Down Statues To George Washington?’

Philadelphia firefighter John Deluisi posted on Facebook a photo of him wearing a Confederate hat, while holding a tiki torch, with the caption, “Headed to VA.”

Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel called it a “reprehensible social media post.”

“Racist images, symbols, words and actions are contrary to our mission and values and have absolutely no place in our Department,” Thiel said in a statement. “We will take swift and decisive personnel action after a full investigation. The Department will follow-up with intensive and focused workplace conduct training for our more than 2,600 members.”

Police: Man Arrested For Throwing Eggs At Frank Rizzo Statue

Ed Marks, president of Philadelphia Firefighters & Paramedics Local 22, echoed Thiel’s statement, saying that an internal investigation will be launched.

“The Philadelphia Firefighters & Paramedics Union Local 22 condemns the highly insensitive message written by one of our members regarding this weekend’s racially-charged rioting in Virginia,” Marks said. “That terrible situation, in which lives were lost, is no joking matter.”

Heather Heyer, 32, died when a car plowed into a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville on Saturday. Police arrested 20-year-old James Alex Fields Jr. in her death.

Two troopers also died in a police helicopter crash that was monitoring the protests.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Cape May Deck Eats Getaway
Eclipse 2017
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch