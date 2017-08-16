‘Hamilton’ Leads To Record Sales At Kimmel Center

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One of the toughest tickets on Broadway has led to record sales at the Kimmel Center.
‘Hamilton’ will make its Philadelphia premiere sometime in 2018 or 2019. Kimmel season ticket holders get first dibs on seats.
Officials with the Kimmel Center say the anticipation has pushed new subscriptions for the 2017-18 season up nearly 230 percent.
The national tour of ‘Hamilton’ began in March in San Francisco and just recently opened a 21-week run in Los Angeles.
