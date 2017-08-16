Embiid, Simmons Have Shorter MVP Odds Than Some All-Stars

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons are amid the MVP mix.
While Embiid and Simmons they are certainly long shots at 50-1 and 66-1 respectively, it’s encouraging to see their names ahead of NBA all-stars like Gordon Hayward, Carmelo Anthony, Jimmy Butler, and Kevin Love on Bovada’s MVP odds list.
Here is the full list of 2017-18 NBA MVP odds, per Bovada LV.
2017-2018 – NBA MVP – Odds to Win
Russell Westbrook (OKC) 7/2
Kevin Durant (GS) 9/2
Kawhi Leonard (SAN) 13/2
LeBron James (CLE) 15/2
James Harden (HOU) 8/1
Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL) 17/2
Steph Curry (GS) 11/1
Anthony Davis (NOP) 16/1
Paul George (OKC) 25/1
Chris Paul (HOU) 25/1
Isaiah Thomas (BOS) 25/1
DeMarcus Cousins (NOP) 33/1
Karl-Anthony Towns (MIN) 33/1
John Wall (WAS) 33/1
Blake Griffin (LAC) 40/1
Nikola Jokic (DEN) 40/1
DeMar Derozan (TOR) 50/1
Joel Embiid (PHI) 50/1
Kyrie Irving (CLE) 50/1
Damian Lillard (POR) 50/1
Draymond Green (GS) 60/1
Ben Simmons (PHI) 66/1
Gordon Hayward (BOS) 70/1
Carmelo Anthony (NYK) 75/1
Jimmy Butler (MIN) 75/1
Andrew Wiggins (MIN) 75/1
Kevin Love (CLE) 100/1
Kyle Lowry (TOR) 100/1
Kristaps Porzingis (NYK) 100/1
Marc Gasol (MEM) 150/1
Paul Millsap (DEN) 150/1
Kemba Walker (CHA) 150/1
Bradley Beal (WAS) 200/1
Mike Conley (MEM) 200/1
Dirk Nowitzki (DAL) 250/1
Andre Drummond (DET) 250/1
Dwight Howard (CHA) 250/1
Jeff Teague (MIN) 250/1
Hassan Whiteside (MIA) 250/1