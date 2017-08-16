Embiid, Simmons Have Shorter MVP Odds Than Some All-Stars

August 16, 2017 12:55 PM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons are amid the MVP mix.

While Embiid and Simmons they are certainly long shots at 50-1 and 66-1 respectively, it’s encouraging to see their names ahead of NBA all-stars like Gordon Hayward, Carmelo Anthony, Jimmy Butler, and Kevin Love on Bovada’s MVP odds list.

Here is the full list of 2017-18 NBA MVP odds, per Bovada LV. 

2017-2018 – NBA MVP – Odds to Win

Russell Westbrook (OKC)                      7/2

Kevin Durant (GS)                                 9/2

Kawhi Leonard (SAN)                             13/2

LeBron James (CLE)                              15/2

James Harden (HOU)                             8/1

Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL)                17/2

Steph Curry (GS)                                   11/1

Anthony Davis (NOP)                            16/1

Paul George (OKC)                                25/1

Chris Paul (HOU)                                   25/1

Isaiah Thomas (BOS)                             25/1

DeMarcus Cousins (NOP)                      33/1

Karl-Anthony Towns (MIN)                      33/1

John Wall (WAS)                                   33/1

Blake Griffin (LAC)                                40/1

Nikola Jokic (DEN)                                40/1

DeMar Derozan (TOR)                            50/1

Joel Embiid (PHI)                                  50/1

Kyrie Irving (CLE)                                  50/1

Damian Lillard (POR)                             50/1

Draymond Green (GS)                           60/1

Ben Simmons (PHI)                               66/1

Gordon Hayward (BOS)                         70/1

Carmelo Anthony (NYK)                         75/1

Jimmy Butler (MIN)                                75/1

Andrew Wiggins (MIN)                           75/1

Kevin Love (CLE)                                  100/1

Kyle Lowry (TOR)                                  100/1

Kristaps Porzingis (NYK)                       100/1

Marc Gasol (MEM)                                150/1

Paul Millsap (DEN)                                150/1

Kemba Walker (CHA)                             150/1

Bradley Beal (WAS)                               200/1

Mike Conley (MEM)                               200/1

Dirk Nowitzki (DAL)                               250/1

Andre Drummond (DET)                        250/1

Dwight Howard (CHA)                            250/1

Jeff Teague (MIN)                                  250/1

Hassan Whiteside (MIA)                         250/1

 

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Cape May Deck Eats Getaway
Eclipse 2017
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch