Doylestown Sewer System Project Will Cost Hundreds Of Homeowners Big Bucks

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Doylestown Township is moving forward with a project that will force a couple hundred homeowners to buck up to pay for a public sewer system.

250-plus homeowners will have to split the about $8.5 million cost for the new sewer line, a price tag of about $34,000 for each home.

“It’s something we had to do,” said Doylestown board of supervisors chairwoman Barbara Lyons. “They have on-lot systems that have been failing over the years.”

And polluting storm water. Lyons says this move has been discussed for about 20 years.

“The concerns are real and genuine. We know that,” she said. “We did the best we could to make this happen in the least expensive way as possible.”

Lyons says the township can’t shift costs to other taxpayers in the township because most homes are already on public sewer, with those homeowners having already paid for it.

She says while they’ve heard from many frustrated home owners, they’ve also heard from homeowners who are relieved to finally have the option for a public sewer because of ongoing plumbing problems.