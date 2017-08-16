Dinesh D’Souza: Organizer Of Charlottesville Rally Is An Obama Guy

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Author and filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza weighed in on the recent violence in Charlottesville over the weekend claiming that the organizer of the rally is a former President Obama and Occupy Wall Street supporter.
In an interview with Rich Zeoli on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, D’Souza pointed out that “Unite the Right” leader Jason Kessler, organized what D’Souza called a “hate rally.”
“The white supremacist leader of this group is an Obama guy and an Occupy Wall Street guy, so right away you know that this could be a sort of staged Nazism that we’re seeing for the benefit of serving a narrative.”
Zeoli questioned D’Souza’s sourcing of the accusation, D’Souza responded:
“That info is right on the Southern Poverty Law Center’s website.”
A link to Jason Kessler on the Southern Poverty Law Center can be found here.