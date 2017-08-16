Reverend: Charlottesville Violence Watershed Moment For Young People

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Talking about the events in Charlottesville and the nation’s political climate can be difficult, but some are calling it an opportunity.

Rev. Mark Tyler of Mother Bethel A.M.E. Church called the events in Charlottesville a watershed moment for young people.

He’s telling his parishioners who are parents the most important thing is to be there and to be available for their children.

“They watch the news and ask them why would someone say that because of the color of our skin, and it’s tough, and sometimes it’s just a hug and come sit next to me and we’re going to make this country live up to the promise that it’s made,” said Tyler.

Reggie Shuford of the ACLU of Pennsylvania encourages parents to teach their children not just that hate speech is wrong, but why in America people have a right to say what they feel, even if it’s hateful.

“It’s necessary to have those conversations about what in America that is really diverse with different people with different perspectives, what that looks like and what that means,” explained Shuford. “That means good things. That means bad things.”

Shuford added, “It’s really hard, I’m not going to pretend that it’s easy.”

If parents have trouble explaining the symbols of hate and images of violence coming out of places like Charlottesville, there are always resources like the National Museum of American Jewish History.

“These symbols have a power and these symbols have a past and the most important thing we can be doing today is educating ourselves and educating our children about our history and about their significance in the history of hate and genocide, and in our case, anti-Semitism, but all forms of prejudice,” said chief curator Josh Perelman.

There is also some institutional support for parents through schools.

A state law was passed in 2014 that strongly encourages instruction on the Holocaust, genocide and other human rights violations.