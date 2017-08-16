Trump’s Remarks On Charlottesville Sparking Conversation About Core Values

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia leaders and historians are opening up about President Donald Trump’s recent comments about the deadly racial violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Rev. Mark Tyler of Mother Bethel A.M.E. is helping to organize a rally Wednesday night to show solidarity with those protesting against the hate in the Virginia city.

Tyler says the main focus is on Philadelphia’s own room for growth.

“I think what we really need to do is open our eyes and open them to the pain around us,” said Tyler.

The National Museum of American Jewish History has a letter from George Washington that was read to a Hebrew congregation in 1790. It says “the government of the United States gives to bigotry no sanction, to persecution no assistance.”

“This is one of the most important documents in American-Jewish history,” said chief curator Josh Perelman.

The words pre-date the Bill of Rights and set the presidential precedent for condemning hate that Trump is currently being judged by.

“I think it is critical to remember that is our history at a time in the present when we are having a national conversation about our core values,” said Perelman.

Reggie Shuford of the ACLU of Pennsylvania points out that one of those values is free speech.

He’s encouraging everyone who feels strongly about what’s happening to speak out, but to stop short of violence.

“People need to be really clear, including our president, in denouncing that type of hateful violence that took place and when racism happens it needs to be called out at every level,” said Shuford.

Trump has blamed “both sides” for the violence that took place over the weekend in Charlottesville.