Campbell Soup Remains On White House Jobs Panel Despite Charlottesville Controversy

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Several major corporations have stepped away from the Trump administration in light of the controversial comments from the president in the wake of last weekend’s racial clash in Charlottesville, Virginia.
But one South Jersey-based company is staying put, for now.
Campbell Soup released a statement on Monday, when the rash of resignations from Trump’s Manufacturing Jobs Initiative began. That statement, posted on the corporate web site, came down strongly against bigotry and hatred, stressing the company’s long-term commitment to diversity and inclusion.
At the same time, they want to “have a voice and provide input on matters that will affect our industry, our company and our employees in support of growth,” so CEO Denise Morrison is staying on the panel.
KYW Newsradio attempted to reach out to see if that commitment remains in light of Trump’s latest Charlottesville statements on Tuesday. So far, no response.