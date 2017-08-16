Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills Share Connections

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The connections between the Buffalo Bills and the Philadelphia Eagles are almost endless.

Jim Schwartz was Buffalo’s defensive coordinator before coming to the Eagles.

“I don’t know if familiarity means anything,” Schwartz said.

Linebacker Nigel Bradham is familiar with Schwartz, after playing for him with the Bills before signing with the Eagles last year.

Eagles Corner Back Rasul Douglas Is Standing Out

“He’s a great person, really like a father-type figure,” Bradham said.

Corey Graham was a Bill for the last three seasons until he was signed by the Eagles two weeks ago.

“Guys look forward to playing with Schwartz,” Graham said.

Fellow defensive back Ron Brooks also played for Schwartz.

But it’s deeper than the Schwartz connection, as newly acquired Ronald Darby comes from the Bills and he never played for Schwartz.

Same with another defensive back, Jaylen Watkins, who was briefly on the Bills practice squad.

His brother, Sammy Watkins, was just traded away by the Bills last week.

And it doesn’t stop there as Jason Peters was originally a Bill before being traded to the Eagles eight years ago.

And going back even more, Eagles long snapper Jon Dorenbos started his career in Buffalo.

And just for good measure, Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich played for the Bills.

Darby Jumps Into Key Role For The Eagles

Then if you look at the Bills, their head coach is none other than Montgomery County native and former Eagles defensive coordinator Sean McDermott.

Jordan Matthews is now on the roster after last week’s trade.

And then there’s still LeSean “Shady” McCoy, as well as former Eagle Colt Anderson who plays in the Bills secondary.

How about the Philly connection?

Upper Darby native and Cardinal O’Hara graduate Philly Brown is now a Bill, as is former Temple University star Dion Dawkins, who was just drafted in the second round.

Former Temple Owl Rod Streater is also on the roster, so is Woodbury’s own and Penn State alum Gerald Hodges.

To close it all out, Souderton native Jake Metz, who played on the Arena Bowl champion Soul last year, spent part of training camp last August with the Eagles.