Philadelphia Restaurant Offering A ‘Mug Club’ To Its Loyal Customers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– A German Restaurant and bar in Philadelphia is offering a mug club to its loyal customers.

At Brauhaus Schmitz in the 700 block of South Street, memberships for its “mug club” are $80 a year and $60 to renew. You get a beer mug that hangs on a numbered hook high on a wall.

“It’s going to be a custom designed mug from Germany, it will be a lided mug, it will have your name engraved in it, and any time you come in you get 15 percent off of food drink or merchandise,” said owner Doug Hager.

“We bring a lot of special beers to Brauhaus so whenever we have a new beer that we never had before we offer it to the Mug Club first and we’ll probably have a special tasting either a day before or a couple of hours before we offer it to the public.”

Right now, there are stand in mugs before the special Beer Steins arrive from Germany next month.

Memberships will be caped at $200.

“We are running out of wall space otherwise we would do more,” said Hager.