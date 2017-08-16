Beth Mowins To Become First Woman To Call NFL Play-by-Play For CBS

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Beth Mowins will become the first woman to ever call NFL games for CBS this season.
Mowins, 50, was added to the NFL on CBS team, along with new game analysts Jay Feeley and James Lofton.
The NFL on CBS will debut five new broadcast crews this season led by the CBS Television Network’s new lead announce team of Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson. Nantz, Romo and Wolfson also will call Thursday Night Football on CBS and the NFL Network.
The following are the Network’s NFL announcer pairings for the 2017 season (play-by-play/analyst//reporter):
Jim Nantz/Tony Romo//Tracy Wolfson*
Ian Eagle/Dan Fouts//Evan Washburn
Greg Gumbel/Trent Green//Jamie Erdahl
Kevin Harlan/Rich Gannon
Andrew Catalon/James Lofton*
Spero Dedes/ Adam Archuleta*
Tom McCarthy /Steve Tasker/Steve Beuerlein*
Beth Mowins/Jay Feely*
This season also marks The NFL Today’s 50th year. Phil Simms and Nate Burleson join the show as new analysts alongside host James Brown and analysts Boomer Esiason and Bill Cowher from the CBS Broadcast Center in New York City. Jason La Canfora continues to serve as the “NFL Insider.”