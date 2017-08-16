Beth Grossman: City Could See Up-Shoot In Crime If Larry Krasner Elected DA

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Come November, Philadelphians will pick a new district attorney in the general election.

Republican candidate Beth Grossman says what really concerns her about her opponent Larry Krasner is he spent his career suing the police department and the city and doesn’t have the best relationship with law enforcement.

Grossman spoke with Chris Stigall on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT about her campaign and Krasner.

“The bottom line is if you have a police force that is so scared they’re going to be prosecuted for something they do while on the course of their duties, then I’m afraid that police officers are going to be afraid to execute their duties and they’re not going to do anything, or second guess themselves. They’re not going to take immediate action, they’re going to run away from a supervisor or DA’s opinion, and that’s going to result in an up-shoot in crime.”

The Philadelphia FOP has endorsed Grossman, while Mayor Jim Kenney endorsed Krasner.

Grossman goes on to say that despite a traditional low-voter turnout for this type of election, a greater percentage of people are more engaged.

“Only because, you know, the far left nature of my opponent and the presence of (billionaire) George Soros, so a little bit more attention is being paid. Look, Philadelphia is an oddity unto itself compared to the rest of the Commonwealth, and, you know, as a Republican, it’s a tough road to hoe. But I think you know in light of what my opponent is bringing to the table, as well as me because I have such a long time experience as a prosecutor, I think people are saying you know what, we have a very, very viable candidate here and we have somebody very anti-police and really has never been a prosecutor, so I think a lot of support for me is really beginning to bubble to the surface, which is great.”

Grossman says she is seeking to bring back integrity and public trust to the role of district attorney in light of Seth Williams’ recent conviction.