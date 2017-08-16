Barricade Situation Ends Peacefully In West Oak Lane

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– A tense barricade situation ends without incident in Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane section.
It happened along the 2100 block of Homer Street, around midnight Wednesday.
Police say they were responding to a call from a woman, who claimed a man inside her home threatened to open fire if police were called.
“When police arrived on location they saw a 43-year-old female on the second floor roof of that house,” said Philadelphia Police Insp. Chief Scott Small. “She was on the roof hiding from a 46-year-old male that she had just served a protection order on.”
The suspect eventually surrendered and no one was hurt.