A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum at Walnut Street Theatre

August 16, 2017 9:42 AM

Pseudolus is a crafty slave who struggles to win the hand of a beautiful, but slow-witted, courtesan for his young master. In exchange, he gets his freedom! Mistaken identity, slamming doors and a bevy of beautiful showgirls make this a musical comedy that will have you laughing all the way to the Forum. The hilarious score is written by Tony, Pulitzer and Grammy award-winner Stephen Sondheim. The New York Times raves: FORUM is as timeless as comedy itself!” September 5th through October 22nd only!

It’s “something for everyone, a comedy tonight!” A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM – LIVE at Walnut Street Theatre. For tickets, visit  WalnutStreetTheatre.org, Ticketmaster or call 215-574-3550.

Up to ten KYW Insiders will win a voucher for a pair of tickets to the show!

