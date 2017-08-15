Zeoli Show Log 08.15.17

3pm- In an op-ed titled “Mothball the Confederate Monuments,” Rich Lowry, editor of National Review, argued that monuments that honor the Confederacy should be removed from public squares and placed in museums.
3:20pm- While appearing as a guest on Fox & Friends, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice said that we shouldn’t remove Civil War monuments in an effort to sanitize our history.
3:35pm- Congressman Tom MacArthur joins the show to talk about legislation that would help veterans exposed to Agent Orange during the Korean War.