Zeoli Show Log 08.15.17

August 15, 2017 3:42 PM By Rich Zeoli
Filed Under: Condoleezza Rice, Rep. Tom MacArthur, Rich Lowry

3pm- In an op-ed titled “Mothball the Confederate Monuments,” Rich Lowry, editor of National Review, argued that monuments that honor the Confederacy should be removed from public squares and placed in museums.  

3:20pm- While appearing as a guest on Fox & Friends, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice said that we shouldn’t remove Civil War monuments in an effort to sanitize our history.

3:35pm- Congressman Tom MacArthur joins the show to talk about legislation that would help veterans exposed to Agent Orange during the Korean War. 

 

 

