Prosecutor’s Office: Woman Confesses Attempting To Poison Grandmother With Antifreeze

MORRIS COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — A New Jersey woman allegedly told the authorities her plot to spike her grandmother’s juice with poison.
Elise Conroy, 26, is accused of trying to kill her 84-year-old grandmother, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office said.
According to the prosecutor’s office, an ongoing investigation revealed that Conroy attempted to poison her grandmother at their Succasunna home with the use of liquid antifreeze.
Conroy allegedly purchased the antifreeze from a local store in July, with the purpose of poisoning her grandmother.
Conroy has been charged with attempted murder and was remanded to the Morris County Correctional Facility pending future court proceedings.