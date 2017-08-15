Tips To Help Your Child Succeed in Kindergarten

On average, 1.3 million children in America start kindergarten each year. One of the most important parts of a kindergartner’s education is spending time sharpening their basic learning skills. Whether your child is away from home for the first time, or they are enrolled in a cyber program and you are a Learning Coach, there are areas you can work on as parents to help your children succeed.
Here is a list of areas to focus on when helping a kindergartner study.
- Behavior: Your student has to learn how to follow classroom guidelines and safety rules, even if those guidelines are for learning in your own home. He or she must also practice good manners and treat others with respect.
- Fine motor skills: Help your student practice writing letters and numbers, assembling puzzles, using scissors, and tying shoes. The smallest things that we take for granted in our morning routine are great ways to develop your child’s motor skills.
- Creativity: Give your kindergartner time to draw or paint and review the basic colors while he or she works. Listening to music is another type of creative exploration. Browse Pinterest if you want to find other creative project ideas for young students.
- Socializing: Make an effort to organize playgroups and also get your child involved in an outdoor extracurricular activity. Your child needs to spend time working with other children to learn how to share, take turns, listen, solve problems, and respect the property and feelings of others.
- Vocabulary: Be intentional in using proper language to help your child build their vocabulary. Expose your kindergarten student to a world of language that is used in real-life situations. Always introduce a new word by following up with the definition. Introducing your child to a broad range of language stimulates good conversation and deeper thinking skills.
- Reading and writing: Developing your kindergartner’s word smarts will boost his or her interest in reading. Introduce your student to book-friendly environments by taking trips to the local library and building your book collection at home, making books more accessible.
- Math: Do hands-on activities using math manipulatives such as paper clips, buttons, pennies, or any other small objects with which students can count. These can help students practice counting to 10, do basic addition and subtraction, and learn how to use the words and phrases “more,” “less,” “same as,” “none,” “some,” and “all.”
- Science: Study science through activities and experimentation. If you do a quick internet search, you will find dozens of experiments that are appropriate for kids under the age of six. During these types of activities, encourage your student to ask questions, make observations, and compare and contrast objects and materials.
- Take breaks often. When your student gets bored and restless while studying, take a short break. Have healthy snacks ready and make sure break time is actually a break.
- Learn on the move. Letting your student move around instead of sitting still can be more effective for some students. Simply moving to a different room can also stimulate your student’s senses and refocus their attention.
