The Dom Giordano Show: Dick Morris & Jake Tapper | August 15

Dom talks about the violence that occurred in Charlottesville this past weekend, Philadelphia Councilwoman Helen Gym calling for the removal of the Frank Rizzo statue, and Sen. Coons op-ed about the Democratic Party's appeal to people of faith.

9:00 Philadelphia Councilwoman At Large, Helen Gym tweeted out yesterday calling for the removal of the Frank Rizzo statue in Philadelphia.

9:05 Durham protesters topple Confederate monument yesterday.

9:10 Black Lives Matter Founder, Patrisse Cullors states on MSNBC that “hate speech isn’t protected by the 1st Amendment”.

9:20 President Trump speaks out against racist hate groups yesterday.

9:35 CBS’s Norah O’Donnell uses fake “right-wing” terrorism stats on air.

9:40 Amy Wax & Larry Alexander are receiving push-back from an op-ed written last week for Philly.com titled, “Paying the price for breakdown of the country’s bourgeois culture”.

10:20 Sen. Chris Coons wrote an op-ed in The Atlantic titled, “Progressive Values Can’t Be Just Secular Values” about the Democratic Party losing people of faith.

10:35 Sports, Beer and Politics, blog co-founder Zach Rehl led a pro-Donald Trump event in Philadelphia last month and joined the show today to talk about leading a pro Trump event in a progressive city.

11:20 There are two separate petitions online debating to keep the statue of Frank Rizzo up.