Man Caught On Video Urinating On Philly Synagogue Surrenders To Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The man caught on video urinating in front of the doors of a synagogue in the Somerton section of Philadelphia has turned himself on Tuesday, CBS3 has learned.
The incident happened at 12:30 a.m. Sunday at the Congregation Beth Solomon at 198 Tomlinson Rd.
Police say the man approached the front doors of the synagogue, made an obscene gesture in the direction of a camera, and then proceeded to urinate on the walls and sidewalk in front of the synagogue’s doors.
Authorities say he then got into the passenger seat of a white four-door sedan and fled the scene.
The man, who police have not identified, turned himself into police with his attorney by his side Tuesday night.
The Anti-Defamation League says this is the third time in less than a year the synagogue has been vandalized.
“We are revolted by this most recent display of anti-Semitism in Northeast Philadelphia,” said Nancy K. Baron-Baer, the group’s regional director. “We’ve seen vandalism targeting Jewish institutions in the region before, but this latest incident turns the stomach. The amount of hate a person must feel to desecrate a house of worship in this way is incomprehensible and contemptible.”