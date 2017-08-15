South Philadelphia Social Club Makes Top 10 List Of New Restaurants In US

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– Bon Appetit has made its picks for the best new restaurants of the year. Tops is ‘Turkey and the Wolf’ in New Orleans. A couple of spots behind is a South Philly establishment open only to members, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get a table.

Number four on the magazine’s list: Palizzi Social Club, on South 12th near Columbus Square.

Bon Appetit’s Julia Kramer and Andrew Knowlton, recommended on CBS This Morning that you show up when doors open at 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays to snag one of the 10 yearly memberships available each night — or know someone who already has one.

“It’s a very old-school, Italian-American restaurant,” Kramer said. “You can get shells in red sauce, but it’s done by this amazing chef who’s putting a little bit of a modern, fresh twist on it.”

Palizzi is a place to be social — not be ON social: the house rules say no pictures, no tagging on Instagram, Facebook, and the like. Better to enjoy what the magazine raves about, from the bread basket to the Caesar salad, the spaghetti to the spumoni.

“The reward,” Knowlton says, “will outweigh the inconvenience.”