Second Annual Survey of Business Climate in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, P.A. (CBS) — The second installment in what’s becoming an annual snapshot of the business climate in Chester County. Here’s

The survey is called “Take the Pulse.”

Mike Grigalonis is the COO of the Chester County Economic Development Council.

“We call it that purposely because we’re not digging real deep, we’re just trying to get a real high level look at might be some of the issues we need to focus in on,” he said.

One of the survey questions: why locate a business in Chester County, CCEDC’s Mary Frances McGarrity says what called “quality of place” remains high on that list.

“Corporate, community, culture, open-space, preservation, all those things are key to what goes into ‘Quality of Place’,” she said.

This year’s survey results said 92-percent believe the business climate in Chester County is improving or stable.

Location and access to markets remains a positive, and the negatives in the study: a lack of public transportation and traffic congestion.