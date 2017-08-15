NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Pennsylvania School District Won't Let Children Outside For Recess During Solar Eclipse

August 15, 2017
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania school district says children won’t be let outside for recess during the Aug. 21 solar eclipse because of the potential harm to students who look at the sun.

The Cumberland Valley School District sent a letter to parents Monday saying the decision was made after consulting the district’s physician.

The letter says district officials recognize that the opportunity to view an eclipse is rare, but the safety of students is more important.

NASA officials recommend viewing the eclipse through specially-made glasses to prevent eye damage.

Central Pennsylvania will see a partial eclipse next Monday sometime between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

