Safety Warning For Drivers During Eclipse 2017

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Many astronomy enthusiasts plan to travel to areas where they’ll have the best view of the upcoming total eclipse. Widener University professor Harry Augensen is heading west to a location within the path of totality.

“I’ll be traveling to Nebraska, to just south of Lincoln because that’s where its going to be total,” Augensen said. “So, I’m looking forward to seeing all of the phenomena associated with an eclipse.”

Guide To Viewing Sites For The Solar Eclipse

But many others are planning to stay right here to witness a partial eclipse. And the timing of the mid-afternoon event means a lot of people will be on the road while it takes place.

That’s why the folks at AAA want you to take precautions when driving.

“One of the last things that people are thinking about when they’re thinking about the solar eclipse is driver safety or traffic safety,” Kathleen Miller, a AAA representative, said.

“If you plan to watch the eclipse, make sure you pick a location,” she added. “If you’re going to take your kids, if you’re going to gather with some friends, find a place. Get there early and stay off the road.”

The Dangers Of Viewing Solar Eclipse Without Special Glasses

Even if you aren’t planning to devote any special time to the celestial event, it’s still important to take precautions:

-Watch out for other drivers trying to watch the eclipse

-Keep you lights on

-Keep your visor down, so you’re not tempted to look at the sun

-Don’t take pictures or video while driving

A Slacker’s Guide To The 2017 Solar Eclipse

“Do not drive with one hand on the wheel and one hand on the phone while you’re on the road,” Miller said. “You need to look out for yourself, your passengers and all of the folks you share the road with.”