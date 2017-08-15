Philly’s Top Cop Praises Unique Summer Program At Kensington Library

NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

August 15, 2017 5:53 PM By Kristen Johanson
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Throughout the summer, 10-year-old twins Christian and Christina have been walking through McPherson Square stepping over used heroin needles, and passed addicts passed out on the bench — all to get to their safe haven, the library.

“This park scares me a lot because there’s drug addicts and all that,” Christian says. “I don’t like this neighborhood. One time I saw a guy put a needle in his neck and he was kind of bleeding and they shoot around here too and that’s why I don’t like it. I usually stay in my house all day because I don’t want to get shot neither.”

“I see people on a bench with needles,” Christina adds.

But inside McPherson Square is a bright and sunny library, with art work on the walls, computers and hundreds of bookshelves.

“It’s fun to be here,” says Christina.

The drug-prevention program, CADEKids saw a need, and organized a summer-activity program to teach neighborhood children about making good decisions.

“Dealing with conflict, making healthy choices, dealing with negative peer pressure, trying to deal with bullying in a positive way,” says Prevention Specialist Tony Smith.

The extra-curricular activities include group discussions, playing games, or even making slime.

Christian’s favorite?

“Play a little big of soccer or make like water rockets outside or usually do summer reading to get a prize,” he said.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross praises CADEKids, and says it’s an equal part in the fight against drugs.

“These are the things we need to assist us, in not only policing, but the city as a whole,” he said.

Ross says listening to what the kids have to see when they walk through the park to get to this safe-place is gut-wrenching.

“Quite frankly it breaks your heart,” he says. “To hear that innocence describe something not so innocent is particularly troubling, but again, it just reminds us of the commitment we need to make to these young people.”

For more information on CADEKids: www.cadekids.org

