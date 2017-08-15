Phillies Continues Series With Padres In San Diego

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies will continue their California road trip tonight as they play another game in San Diego against the Padres.

The Phils opened this seven-game trip last night with a 7-4 loss to the Padres. The bullpen let the Phillies down in this one, specifically Ricardo Pinto, who allowed five runs in two innings as a 3-2 sixth inning lead for the Phils quickly evaporated.

Despite the loss, last night’s game will surely be one that Rhys Hoskins will never forget. The rookie OF/1B hit the first two home runs of his Major League Baseball career, both were solo shots.

Rookie right-hander Mark Leiter Jr. will be on the mound tonight for the Phillies. He is 1-2 with a 4.08 ERA. This will be his first start since July 4th as he replaces the injured Vince Velasquez in the rotation. Leiter has really turned heads in his last couple of appearances out of the bullpen. In 9 1/3 innings, he allowed just a single run on six hits, he struck out 16 and did not walk a batter.

The Padres will counter with their own rookie right-hander, Dinelson Lamet. He is 6-4 with a 5.00 ERA.

KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with Matt Breen of the Philadelphia Inquirer about Leiter, the big night for Hoskins and tonight’s match-up.