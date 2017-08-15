Philadelphia Marathon Gets A New Title Partner

August 15, 2017 1:37 PM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For the next three years, The American Association for Cancer Research will partner with Philadelphia Marathon.

“We thought, putting running together with trying to raise dollars to fund really important cancer research was a beautiful partnership,” said Mitch Stoller with Philadelphia based AACR.

Stoller says this sponsorship is about more than just slapping their name in front of the marathon.

“It provides us the opportunity to try to make this the largest run in the country that’s dedicated to raising funds for cancer research,” said Stoller.

Stoller adds that this relationship will advance the interests of both sides.

“We’re really hoping to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars in new revenue for the organization and lots of great exposure for our organization, which is desperately needed,” said Stoller.

Along with the new signage, runners and spectators will also notice a big change to the half marathon course, something also made possible by the partnership with the AACR.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Cape May Deck Eats Getaway
Eclipse 2017
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch