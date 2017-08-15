Philadelphia Marathon Gets A New Title Partner

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For the next three years, The American Association for Cancer Research will partner with Philadelphia Marathon.
“We thought, putting running together with trying to raise dollars to fund really important cancer research was a beautiful partnership,” said Mitch Stoller with Philadelphia based AACR.
Stoller says this sponsorship is about more than just slapping their name in front of the marathon.
“It provides us the opportunity to try to make this the largest run in the country that’s dedicated to raising funds for cancer research,” said Stoller.
Stoller adds that this relationship will advance the interests of both sides.
“We’re really hoping to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars in new revenue for the organization and lots of great exposure for our organization, which is desperately needed,” said Stoller.
Along with the new signage, runners and spectators will also notice a big change to the half marathon course, something also made possible by the partnership with the AACR.