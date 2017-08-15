Online Window Is Open To Score Tickets To Liberty Medal Presentation

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A limited number of tickets for October’s Liberty Medal presentation at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia are available through an online drawing.
Vince Stango, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at the National Constitution Center, says more than 300 free tickets for the Liberty Medal presentation to Sen. John McCain on Oct. 16 are available.
“We’ll have two ticket drawings,” he said. “So people now can go online, go to ConstitutionCenter.org and submit their name for a random ticket drawing.”
He says you’ll know in less than 30 days whether you’ve scored tickets.
“Tickets will be drawn on Wednesday, Sept. 13 for our members and then for the general public on Thursday, Sept. 14,” he said.
And, as to whether McCain’s recent health issues might impact his attendance.
“Sen. McCain’s office and everybody is looking forward to being here in October at the National Constitution Center for a great Liberty Medal event,” he said.