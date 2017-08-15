3 Injured, 50 Displaced In Northeast Philadelphia Apartment Fire

Fifty people are displaced and three people are hurt after a fire broke out inside a Northeast Philadelphia apartment complex early Tuesday morning.

The injured include two people who lived in the building and one firefighter. A police officer on scene told Eyewitness News a female occupant of the building was revived by CPR.

The fire started just before 12:30 a.m. inside a second floor apartment at the Canterbury Court Apartments at 9951 Academy Road.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire coming from the apartment. Paramedics transported two people, one person who was inside the apartment and a neighbor from an apartment next door to area hospitals.

Medics also transported a firefighter to the hospital with a minor injury.

“One building being affected in the complex and only one apartment in that building had fire damage, but however, there is smoke and water damage throughout that building,”

said Deputy Fire Commissioner Gary Loesch. ” That’s why we have such a high number of displaced occupants at this time.”

Fire officials put the displaced families on a SEPTA bus until the city’s Office of Emergency Management and the Red Cross could find shelter for them.

The cause of ths fire is still under investigation. Officials said the building’s fire alarms were working.